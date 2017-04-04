Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Museums & Galleries

Mt. Pleasant Glass Museum working to find homes for collection
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
Submitted
One exhibit at the former Mt. Pleasant Glass Museum featured items made from cobalt blue glass.

Updated 2 hours ago

Following the March 23 closing of the Mt. Pleasant Glass Museum, board members have been working to secure new homes for items in the collection.

“We are working hard to keep the collection local,” says board president Josh Bair. “The Mt. Pleasant Area Historical Society and Westmoreland Historical Society, along with the Senator John Heinz History Center and West Virginia Museum of American Glass (in Weston), will be the primary future caretakers of the collection.”

The majority of loaned items have been returned. Bair stresses that items need to be picked up by mid-April and necessary paperwork completed.

“Donated items cannot be returned for legal reasons. However, if a donor requests we transfer the piece to another qualified nonprofit, we are doing everything we can to honor that,” he says.

“As we pack each piece, we recall stories of the men and women who dedicated a lifetime to their occupation,” Bair says. “It is for that reason we are working so hard to honor the history and preserve it.”

Inquiries should be directed to paglassmuseum@gmail.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.