Mt. Pleasant Glass Museum working to find homes for collection

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Following the March 23 closing of the Mt. Pleasant Glass Museum, board members have been working to secure new homes for items in the collection.

“We are working hard to keep the collection local,” says board president Josh Bair. “The Mt. Pleasant Area Historical Society and Westmoreland Historical Society, along with the Senator John Heinz History Center and West Virginia Museum of American Glass (in Weston), will be the primary future caretakers of the collection.”

The majority of loaned items have been returned. Bair stresses that items need to be picked up by mid-April and necessary paperwork completed.

“Donated items cannot be returned for legal reasons. However, if a donor requests we transfer the piece to another qualified nonprofit, we are doing everything we can to honor that,” he says.

“As we pack each piece, we recall stories of the men and women who dedicated a lifetime to their occupation,” Bair says. “It is for that reason we are working so hard to honor the history and preserve it.”

Inquiries should be directed to paglassmuseum@gmail.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin.com.