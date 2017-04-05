Mazeroski's uniform, bat from Pirates' World Series win donated to Heinz History Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The image is ingrained in Pittsburgh sports' fans mind.

On Oct. 13, 1960, Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Bill Mazeroski led off the bottom of the ninth inning and smashed a home run over the left field wall at Forbes Field, lifting the Pirates to a 10-9 victory over the New York Yankees to clinch their third World Series championship.

Maz's legendary round-tripper remains the only walk-off Game 7 home run in World Series history.

To commemorate that moment and the series, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District on April 5 unveiled the donation by Alba and Thomas Tull of Mazeroski's iconic uniform and bat from Game 7.

Thomas Tull, founder of Tull Investment Group and part of the Steelers' ownership group, has adopted Pittsburgh as his second home. The Tulls support many charitable causes in the region, including Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Pittsburgh Promise and the Tull Family Theater in Sewickley.

As an avid sports fan, Thomas Tull wanted to share the iconic items with his fellow Pittsburgers.

“We are thrilled that Pirates fans can relive Maz's epic 1960 World Series home run every day at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum,” says the Tulls in a news release. “With the excitement surrounding the Pirates baseball in recent years, we felt the time was right to donate these objects to the History Center and educate a new generation of Pirates fans about this incredible moment in sports history.”

The Pirates kicked off the 2017 season on Monday and have their home opener on Friday against the Braves.

