Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Museums & Galleries

Mazeroski's uniform, bat from Pirates' World Series win donated to Heinz History Center
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 10:36 a.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

The image is ingrained in Pittsburgh sports' fans mind.

On Oct. 13, 1960, Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Bill Mazeroski led off the bottom of the ninth inning and smashed a home run over the left field wall at Forbes Field, lifting the Pirates to a 10-9 victory over the New York Yankees to clinch their third World Series championship.

Maz's legendary round-tripper remains the only walk-off Game 7 home run in World Series history.

To commemorate that moment and the series, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District on April 5 unveiled the donation by Alba and Thomas Tull of Mazeroski's iconic uniform and bat from Game 7.

Thomas Tull, founder of Tull Investment Group and part of the Steelers' ownership group, has adopted Pittsburgh as his second home. The Tulls support many charitable causes in the region, including Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Pittsburgh Promise and the Tull Family Theater in Sewickley.

As an avid sports fan, Thomas Tull wanted to share the iconic items with his fellow Pittsburgers.

“We are thrilled that Pirates fans can relive Maz's epic 1960 World Series home run every day at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum,” says the Tulls in a news release. “With the excitement surrounding the Pirates baseball in recent years, we felt the time was right to donate these objects to the History Center and educate a new generation of Pirates fans about this incredible moment in sports history.”

The Pirates kicked off the 2017 season on Monday and have their home opener on Friday against the Braves.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com.

Pittsburgh Pirates
Bill Mazeroski kisses his home run bat from the 1960 World Series.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
Bill Mazeroski's uniform and bat from Game 7 of the 1960 World Series will now be on display at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates legend Bill Mazeroski points to marks on his home run bat from Game 7 of the 1960 World Series during a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2013, in PNC Park.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.