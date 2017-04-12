Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Museums & Galleries

'Respiration Paintings' creates living environment of plants and paintings

Kurt Shaw | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Elise Adibi
“Rose Grid,” 2017, by Elise Adibi. Rabbit skin glue, graphite, oil paint, rose otto and geranium rose essential plant oils on canvas

On display beginning April 15, in the Frick Greenhouse on the grounds of The Frick Art & Historical Center, nationally recognized contemporary artist Elise Adibi's site-specific installation “Respiration Paintings” will create a living environment of plants and paintings.

The inspiration for this project developed from the Brooklyn-based artist's frequent use of plant materials and organic matter in her paintings, which often incorporate pigments formulated from plant oils to create a multisensory experience of form, color and scent.

Working with the innate characteristics of the 100-plus-year-old greenhouse, Adibi has made use of the natural light, seasonal changes and elevated humidity to both display and transform her artwork. Not only do the paintings surround the viewer and co-exist with the plants, but they explore the interconnection and intimate relationship between art, nature and people.

The installation will remain through Oct. 15. The Frick Greenhouse is located on the grounds of The Frick Art & Historical Center, 7227 Reynolds St. in Point Breeze. Regular hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays; and open until 9 p.m. Fridays. Admission is free.

Details: 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org/programs_events/lecturesworkshops.php

