Art Hot Pick: Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Gallery Crawl set for April 21
Updated 16 minutes ago
It's time to ‘Crawl'
It's been 13 years since The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced its first Gallery Crawl in the Pittsburgh's Cultural District and the quarterly event has grown in popularity ever since.
The next Crawl will take place 5:30 to 10 p.m. April 21 at over a dozen venues throughout the Cultural District. All along Penn and Liberty avenues there will be opening receptions for exhibits at various locations, continuing exhibits and a variety of other free happenings of music and dance performances, comedy and more.
Featured events at this quarter's Gallery Crawl include the opening of robotic works by robotlab at Wood Street Galleries; “Instill & Inspire” an exhibition of The John and Vivian Hewitt Collection of African American Art at the August Wilson Center, the rock photo show “Non-Punk Pittsburgh” at SPACE Gallery, and performances of “Supernatural Shakespeare” at Trust Arts Education Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Details: 412-456-6666 or TrustArts.org/Crawl