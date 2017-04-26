Art Hot Pick: PGH Photo Fair opens for 5th edition
Updated 1 hour ago
This weekend brings the fifth edition of PGH Photo Fair, April 29 and 30 from 10-5 p.m. at Carnegie Museum of Art's Hall of Sculpture.
This year the fair will include a baker's dozen of exhibitors, from Pittsburgh's own artist-run bookstore Spaces Corners to the internationally recognized Aperture Foundation from New York City, and each will be exhibiting museum-quality prints and photo-based art spanning the history of the medium, from 19th-century vintage prints to contemporary photography.
Free and open to the public, the fair will include a special reading room of historical and contemporary protest photobooks presented by 10x10 photobooks (10x10photobooks.org) as well as free docent tours of the PGH Photo Fair led by the curators of the Carnegie Museum of Art. Each tour will last about 30 minutes and RSVP is required. RSVP online pghphotofair.com/info-and-directions.
Carnegie Museum of Art is located at 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland, and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday; as well as Thursday until 8 p.m. Admission: $19.95; $14.95 seniors, $11.95 students.
Details: 412-621-3131 or www.pghphotofair.com