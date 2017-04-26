Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Museums & Galleries

Art Hot Pick: PGH Photo Fair opens for 5th edition

Kurt Shaw | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Njaimeh Njie
Erin Waters Fine Photographs Booth

Updated 1 hour ago

This weekend brings the fifth edition of PGH Photo Fair, April 29 and 30 from 10-5 p.m. at Carnegie Museum of Art's Hall of Sculpture.

This year the fair will include a baker's dozen of exhibitors, from Pittsburgh's own artist-run bookstore Spaces Corners to the internationally recognized Aperture Foundation from New York City, and each will be exhibiting museum-quality prints and photo-based art spanning the history of the medium, from 19th-century vintage prints to contemporary photography.

Free and open to the public, the fair will include a special reading room of historical and contemporary protest photobooks presented by 10x10 photobooks (10x10photobooks.org) as well as free docent tours of the PGH Photo Fair led by the curators of the Carnegie Museum of Art. Each tour will last about 30 minutes and RSVP is required. RSVP online pghphotofair.com/info-and-directions.

Carnegie Museum of Art is located at 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland, and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday; as well as Thursday until 8 p.m. Admission: $19.95; $14.95 seniors, $11.95 students.

Details: 412-621-3131 or www.pghphotofair.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.