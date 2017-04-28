Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Museums & Galleries

Tarentum puts cinematic spotlight on its own, and Alle-Kiski Valley, history

Rex Rutkoski | Friday, April 28, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Library of Congress
Evelyn Nesbit
courtesy: Tarentum historian Cindy Homburg
Gibson Girl Evelyn Nesbit

It's going to be a great year for everyone who loves history — or just having fun, says Cindy Homburg.

That past will continue coming to life through many informative and entertaining events in 2017 as Tarentum celebrates its 175th anniversary, says the borough's historian and member of its recreation board.

“We really would like the people of Tarentum to take an interest in the history of the town and attend all our events. There is so much history in Tarentum,” Homburg says.

The spotlight moves to a free mini-historical film series at the Allegheny-Kiski Valley Historical Society Heritage Museum, Tarentum.

It debuts 2 p.m. April 30 with the showing of Twentieth Century Fox's 1955, “The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing,” on the colorful life of Tarentum native, actress, model and Broadway chorus girl Evelyn Nesbit-Thaw, portrayed by a 21-year-old Elizabeth Taylor.

Ray Milland plays Stanford White, pre-eminent architect of his time whose work included Madison Square Garden, and who took a romantic interest in Nesbit; and Farley Granger as her avenging husband, the millionaire Harry Kendell Thaw.

In a crime that some referred to as “The Murder of the Century,” Thaw shot White point blank at the Madison Square Garden rooftop theater in 1906. Nesbit testified at two sensational trials.

It's reported that her modeling career, begun in Pittsburgh at the age of 14, saved her Tarentum family financially. At 15, she moved to New York and quickly became the “It Girl” of her era, the “first recognizable and bona-fide pinup girl,” according to Hofstra University English professor Paula Uruburu in her book “American Eve,” chronicling the rags-to-riches story of Nesbit.

Elizabeth McGovern portrayed Nesbit in Milos Forman's 1981 musical film version of E.L. Doctorow's novel, “Ragtime,” with Norman Mailer as Stanford White and Robert Jay as Thaw.

Nesbit, who died in 1967 at 83, may have been the original “Gibson Girl,” created by Life magazine illustrator Charles Dana Gibson. A “Gibson Girl' became known as an ideal image of youthful American femininity, an emancipated modern woman: athletic, smart, stylish and desirable. Entire fashion lines were started surrounding those illustrations.

Glamour Daze, a vintage fashion and beauty archive, reports, “At the trials Nesbit caused a bit of a stir with her stunning clothes which had women ordering copies by the thousands.”

“I think there will be a good group attending the movie,” Homburg says. “She has been talked about so much over the past few years.”

“The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing” repeats at 2 p.m. Aug. 6.

On June 25, the video “Tarentum History,” prepared by former museum director, Chris Magoc, will be screened at 2 p.m. It repeats at 2 p.m. Oct. 8.

“We think it will give the residents a good overview of the town's history,” Homburg says.

Charles “Skip” Culleiton, museum treasurer, says a special display on Tarentum is now being prepared at the museum and should be completed in a few weeks.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

