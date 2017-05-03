Hot Pick: 'Art to the Nines' opens at The Greensburg Art Center
With over 140 photographs in “Art to the Nines,” the latest exhibition to open at The Greensburg Art Center offers a glimpse of the diverse visions of nine area photographers: Jim Andrews, Suzanne Andrews, Alexis Dillon, Gloria Gonzalez, Shirleah Kelly, Robert Myers, Suzanne Panchura, Rosemary Sovyak and Richard Stoner.
Offering unique takes in photographic mediums as well, some represented include inkjet prints, continuous tone prints, gelatin silver prints and infrared photography.
The artists will be available for discussion of their works May 6, from 6 - 8 p.m. during a free public opening reception.
The exhibit will remain on display through June 24. Greensburg Art Center is located at 230 Todd School, Hempfield, and is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mondays - Fridays; 1 - 4 p.m. Saturdays; and Wednesdays until 7 p.m. Admission: Free.
Details: 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org