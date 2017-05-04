Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Museums & Galleries

Tiny David Larimer History Room Museum tucked within Circleville B&B
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Lynette Moisey has a passion for history.

Maybe it has something to do with the 227-year-old house she lives and works in. She and husband Larry own the Larimer Mansion B&B in the village of Circleville in North Huntingdon.

The house was built in 1790 (when George Washington was president).

The couple has been dedicated to restoring the home since 1985. During those years, they've found memorabilia they want to preserve and share, so Lynette Moisey suggested creating the David Larimer History Room Museum inside.

The room is full of photos, wine and whiskey bottles, old newspaper clippings, handwritten letters, dishes and a treadle sewing machine.

President William Henry Harrison stayed in the house and Vice President Aaron Burr also walked the floors.

“We will show you some of the major events that happened throughout history in the last 227 years and this house has been standing here ever since,” Lynette Moisey says. “You have the Civil War represented here, the earthquake in San Francisco, the sinking of the Titanic. We will talk about how they wore clothes back in Colonial days and the type clothes they wore in the Victorian era. A lot of black was worn back then. The way people back then made their beer, their whiskey, their wine.”

The history room museum opens May 5. The late David Larimer was a friend and helped the Moiseys get the house listed on the National Historic Register.

“This is a legitimate museum, with potential for growth,” Lynette Moisey says. “And we are honored to share this history. History is so important. We need to remember what happened here … and a lot of things happened on this property.”

Entrance to the museum is free, but registration is required. It will be open at 7 p.m. Fridays, and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from May 5 through Oct. 1 for tours. Lynette Moisey will hold 15- to 20-minute lectures on the history of the house and the events that happened there as well as host a question and answer period with attendees. She hopes to entertain museum guests in an outdoor setting in 2018.

Moisey says she wanted to name the museum after David Larimer because of his love of preserving the house and property that was in his family for generations. David Larimer would be all for the education part of telling the house's stories, she says.

“We want to save the house and for people to learn about the history of the area,” Moisey says. “I believe the more I do, the better chance the house will be protected. I hope it will be here for another 200 years. This museum is small, but I am hoping it will have a large impact.”

The David Larimer Museum is located inside the Larimer Mansion B&B at 50 Maus Drive, North Huntingdon.

Details: 724-863-9150 or larimermansion.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jharrop_Trib.

MELISSA KRAMER
Lynette and Larry Moisey own the 227-year-old Larimer Mansion B&B in the village of Circleville in North Huntingdon. Built in 1790 (George Washington was president), the couple has been dedicated to restoring the home since 1985. During those years, they’ve found memorabilia they want to preserve and share so Lynette Moisey suggested creating The David Larimer History Room Museum inside. Visitors will see everything from hand-written letters to old newspaper clippings to faded photos and wine and whiskey bottles. It opens May 5 and runs through Oct. 1 with tours given Friday at 7 p.m., and 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
