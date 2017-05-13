Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Museums & Galleries

Touchstone exhibit honors artist's late husband
Shirley McMarlin | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Adrienne Heinrich

Updated 1 hour ago

Adrienne Heinrich of Murrysville says she was first recognized as an artist by her grade school peers. She pursued her art while raising five children and in all the years since they left the nest, starting with painting and moving into cast silicone sculpture.

Her work is included in the permanent collections of area institutions like The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Carnegie Museum of Art and Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and, farther afield, in the Montecatini Terme Contemporary Art Museum in Montecatini, Italy.

In 2002, she was named Pittsburgh Artist of the Year, an honor that included a major exhibition at the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts. She has received nine jurors' awards in the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh exhibitions at the Carnegie, most recently in 2010. This year, at age 80, she is being recognized as Artist of the Year at Touchstone Center for Crafts in Fayette County. An exhibit of her work is on display now through June 23, when there will be a closing reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

Heinrich says the Touchstone show honors her high school sweetheart and late husband, Theodore Heinrich, who passed away on their 57th wedding anniversary in 2015.

Question: Congratulations on the Touchstone award.

Answer: Before my husband died in 2015, I resigned from the board at Touchstone, because I couldn't handle driving back and forth and taking care of him. I had taught classes there, too. After he died, I was not able to get back to my work. I'd always been an artist, working every day. After he died, I just couldn't deal with working. This award came with an exhibition, so that set me to thinking about work again. It was only about three months ago that the award came to me, so I got back to work.

Q: How does this show honor him?

A: He was a fantastic electrical engineer and inventor. He worked for Westinghouse and then did consulting after he retired. He had over 50 patents, and I always loved his hand-drawn schematics for his inventions. So I used those for part of the show.

Q: So his work lives on through his patents and in your art?

A: Here's a funny story: In one show that I had in Pittsburgh one time, there was a drawing that Ted had made in one of his notebooks, and I had copied that and put it into cast silicone. A young man came in and said, that looks like something I had to do at Case (Western Reserve University) this year. It turns out that it was the same freshman project that Ted did when he was in college over 50 years ago. They were still doing the same thing in freshman year!

Q: Silicone is an interesting medium. How did you get into working with it?

A: I was painting first and somehow that grew into sculpture, because my work became more three-dimensional. I didn't like sculpture at first, but as my painting became more three-dimensional, I came to like it.

It started because I had been looking at the possibilities of these little disposable cardboard milk containers, and I thought I would do some sculpture cast in that little thing. My husband and I would go to Hanna's Town flea market and one time we found a little metal container for making cakes, and so I used that to make a mold. And then I went to the Polytec company for a weekend to learn how to make molds. There were only two artists in the group; the rest of them were making knock-offs, like Disney characters, to sell. From that, I started doing cast silicone.

Q: What do you like about it?

A: The nice thing about it is that you can drop it and it won't break! But it is sensitive to natural light, so it will get darker if it's exposed to natural light, and then you wouldn't have the translucency. I always embed things in the cast silicone and you wouldn't see them if it got dark. I always put a doll in every one of those pieces.

Q: Why a doll?

A: I always played with dolls and I ended up with five children.

Q: How did you come to have work in a museum in Italy?

A: I was a member of a gallery in Washington, D.C., and they exchanged work with galleries and museums in Italy. The artists would travel to these other places and one of the galleries was in Montecatini — it was actually a museum — and they decided to purchase some of our pieces.

Q: What was the piece?

A: It had to be flat, because I would have had to carry it there. It wouldn't have been a sculpture. We went to so many places, it's hard to remember.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

