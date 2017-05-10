Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Museums & Galleries

A refined happy hour at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art

Kurt Shaw | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 9:00 a.m.
Georgia O’Keeffe 1887–1986 Lake George by Early Moonrise, 1930 Oil and gouache on canvas Collection Neuberger Museum of Art, Purchase College, State University of New York, Gift of Roy R. Neuberger, 1970

Want a little culture with your happy hour? From 5 to 7 p.m. May 12, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be serving that up — and more.

In addition to seeing the featured exhibit “When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Roy R. Neuberger Collection” (on display through May 21), enjoy music by Detention, an art scavenger hunt, light bites provided by Elegant Catering and drinks, including beer from All Saints Brewing Co.

In the museum shop, visitors can meet fabric artist Nan Loncharich and check out her unique, colorful, natural-looking flower pins that would make a perfect gift for Mother's Day. And Greg Zambano is donating potted geranium plants in honor of spring at this Art on Tap. Complete the scavenger hunt and receive a free plant, while supplies last.

Tickets to this month's Art on Tap are $15, $12 in advance.

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art is at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. Regular museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission: $15; free for those younger than 18 and students with valid ID.

Details: 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Kurt Shaw is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

