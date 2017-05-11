Exhibit celebrates the miracle at Fatima

A six-piece painted ceramic grouping showcasing the Oct. 13, 1917, miracle at Fatima, a ceramic statue of St. Dominic, designer of the rosary, and various rosaries, icons, and artifacts will be on display at the “Petals of Love, the Rosary in Art and Faith” exhibit that opens at 1 p.m. May 13 at the Diocesan Heritage Center at the Bishop Connare Center, Unity, with an opening prayer service in the St. Joseph Chapel.

“Petals of Love” will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and the first Saturday of each month through October. Tours also can be arranged at other times.

The collection contains items contributed from members of various parishes throughout the Diocese of Greensburg. The pieces will be returned in October.

According to ourladyoffatima.org, the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared six times to three shepherd children — Lucia, Francisco, and Jacinta — between May 13 and Oct. 13, 1917. She came to the little village of Fatima, Portugal, which had remained faithful to the Catholic Church during persecutions by the government.

This timely exhibit coincides with Pope Francis spending May 12 to 14 in Fatima to canonize two of the three shepherd children.

“We are displaying a truly unique collection of rosaries from throughout the diocese, including ones made with precious stones, wooden beads, and Job's tear grown locally,” says Margaret DiVirgilio, chairwoman of the Bishop's Commission for the heritage center. “The real value is in knowing the story behind the rosary.”

The Our Lady of Fatima collection features a statue of Mary, three shepherd children and two sheep. It is on loan from Ascension Parish in Jeannette, where it used to be located on the main floor of the church, but is now used for May crowning ceremonies.

The exhibit will tell the story of Fatima and explain why the events in 1917 are relevant today. The statue of St. Dominic will recount the narrative of the rosary and how it developed.

St. Dominic is considered the first dedicated promoter of the devotion, says Dennis Wodzinski, heritage center curator. The saint was inspired by a vision of Our Lady, who instructed him to use it as a tool of contemplation and conversion. The St. Dominic statue is on loan from the partner parishes of St. Ambrose in Avonmore, St. Sylvester in Slickville, and St. Matthew in Saltsburg.

The exhibit coincides with the third anniversary of the establishment of the heritage center.

The Job's tear (known as Asian coix seed) rosaries were created by Margie Gebe, a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Uniontown, and will be on display, as well as special rosaries crafted by a late Trappist brother who was born in Avonmore.

“After touring the exhibit, guests will be asked to pray one decade of the rosary and to submit their personal prayer requests,” Wodzinski says. The exhibit, a collaborative decision of the Bishop's Commission, “will be a place of instruction, contemplation and prayer.”

“We realized that it was a significant Marian year in which to feature the rosary and to tie into the Fatima story,” Wodzinski says.

Details: 724-552-2505 or dioceseofgreensburg.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7889 or jharrop@tribweb.com.