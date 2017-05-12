Free tours of Frick's Clayton for Art Museum Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Frick Pittsburgh will offer free admission for docent-led tours of Clayton, the restored Henry Clay Frick family home, on May 18 as part of the Association of Art Museum Directors' Art Museum Day.

Clayton is an example of both the home of a wealthy Pittsburgh family and of late Victorian architecture and interior design. Visitors learn about the Frick family, local history and Victorian social customs in the home, where more than 90 percent of the furniture and artifacts on display are original.

In addition to free tours of Clayton, the Frick will offer a 10 percent discount on new memberships. Visitors also are invited to share their experiences on social media, using the hashtag #ArtMuseumDay.

The theme of this year's Art Museum Day is “Art Museums Foster Vibrant Communities.” Members across the United States, Canada and Mexico will offer programs and initiatives to celebrate the arts and the important role art museums play in their communities. International Museum Day is organized annually around the world by the International Council of Museums.

A comprehensive list of participating member art museums is available at aamd.org.

The Frick Pittsburgh is located at 7227 Reynolds St. in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood. Free parking is available.

Details: 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.