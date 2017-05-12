SAMA adding 5th museum at Bedford site

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will add a fifth site, with a Bedford facility projected to open sometime in the fall.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford will be housed in the historic Anderson House in downtown Bedford and will feature six galleries, rotating exhibitions, conference and meeting spaces and installations of Anderson House memorabilia.

Programming is expected to include art classes and workshops, exhibition receptions and an annual fundraiser.

Museum representatives were first invited to meet with Bedford Borough Council to discuss the project in the fall of 2015.

“We didn't choose Bedford, Bedford chose us,” says Gary Moyer, SAMA executive director. “Our explorations showed a good synergy between the museum's mission and the borough.”

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. May 15 at the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St. Moyer says SAMA officials expect to sign a long-term lease on the property that day.

“SAMA's intent to add a fifth museum in the Anderson House, one of Bedford Borough's historic treasures, is very exciting for myself, our town and our county,” says Bedford Mayor William Leibfreid. “Partnering with SAMA will have a positive impact on existing and future businesses and offer greater enjoyment of Historic Bedford for citizens and visitors.”

“This is the most significant project that SAMA has undertaken in over 20 years,” since the opening of the Ligonier facility in 1997, Moyer says. Initial funding came in the form of a lead gift and matching grant from Roberta Titelman, whose late husband, Jim Titelman, was the founding vice president of SAMA's board of directors.

The Anderson House was built in 1814 by Dr. John Anderson, the developer of the Bedford Springs Hotel. The building originally housed the Allegheny Bank of Pennsylvania, the first bank between Chambersburg and Pittsburgh. The building was restored between 1966 and 1975 and has served as offices for the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce.

Besides Ligonier, SAMA's other museums are in Altoona, Johnstown and Loretto, where the system is headquartered. Its permanent collection numbers more than 4,500 works from local, regional, national and international artists.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.