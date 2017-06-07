Feline-themed family fun set at Carnegie Museum of Art
The Carnegie Museum of Art is hosting CATurday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on June 10 at the Carnegie Museum of Art.
Enjoy a day of feline-themed family fun as the museum celebrates the launch of “Art Cat's Sketchbook.” Art Cat, designed by Dave Klug is the Carnegie Museum of Art's youth programs mascot.
Throughout the day, adults and kids alike can explore the “Animal Kingdom” gallery, get a “cattoo,” design cat ears, try an activity from “Art Cat's Sketchbook” or meet adoptable kitties. There will also be a family-friendly Kid City dance party with DJ Kelly Mom and other live music from the Center for Young Musicians.
CATurday activities are included with museum admission. Bring in a drawing of your favorite cat for $2 off admission and contribute to the community cat gallery. $19.95, $14.95 seniors (65+), $11.95 children (3-18), free for children 2 and younger. The museum is located at 4400 Forbes Ave. in Oakland.
Details: 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org