Get in free at Heinz History Center this weekend

Throughout this weekend, visitors to the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh Strip District can explore “Smithsonian's home in Pittsburgh” at no cost.

The Jack Buncher Foundation is sponsoring free admission June 9 to 11, according to a museum release.

Included is the museum's newest exhibition, “#Pixburgh: A Photographic Experience.” Highlighting Pittsburgh's passion for photography from the early 1850s through the present, the exhibit is culled from the center's extensive vault of nearly 1 million photographs.

Many of the nearly 400 photographs featured are on display to the public for the first time.

Visitors also can step on to the original set from childhood television icon Fred Roger's “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” show; see baseball legend Bill Mazeroski's bat and uniform from Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, which the Pirates won on Oct. 13 with Mazeroski's ninth inning home run at the former Forbes Field; see field turf and cleats from then-Steeler Franco Harris' Dec. 23, 1972, game-winning “Immaculate Reception” at the former Three Rivers Stadium; and view the world's oldest Jeep, nicknamed “Gramps.”

This weekend marks the final opportunity to view nearly 80 paintings by more than 75 local artists in the exhibit “Gift of Art: 100 Years of Art from the Pittsburgh Public School's Collection,” which closes on June 11.

Established in Pittsburgh in 1974, the Jack Buncher Foundation supports nonprofits operating in Pennsylvania, with an emphasis on Pittsburgh.

A Smithsonian Institution affiliate and Pennsylvania's largest history museum, the Heinz History Center focuses on history with a Western Pennsylvania connection. Its system includes the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, the Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park and the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village in Avella, Washington County.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org