Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Museums & Galleries

Art Hot Pick: Fun, trivia-filled exhibit opens at Heinz History Center

Kurt Shaw | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
“Peregrines of Pittsburgh” by Danielle Amiano is among the artworks included in “Art of Facts | Uncovering Pittsburgh Stories.”

Updated 5 hours ago

‘Art of Facts'

Including artworks illustrating everything from Walt Disney's visit to Westinghouse to the story of Pittsburgh's lost “H,” the exhibition, “Art of Facts | Uncovering Pittsburgh Stories,” currently on display at Heinz History Center features more than 50 new works of art by members of the Pittsburgh Society of Illustrators (PSI).

This fun and trivia-filled exhibit creatively interprets the rich history of Western Pennsylvania.

The exhibition not only showcases the talent of this region's commercial artists, but it also celebrates the 20th anniversary of Pittsburgh Society of Illustrators, the second largest group of illustrators in the U.S. Featured artist-members include: Rick Antolic, Genevieve Barbee-Turner, Mark Bender, John Blumen, Jeff Brunner, Fred Carlson, Ashley Cecil, Ron Magnes, Anni Matsick, Leda Miller, Kurt Pfaff, Kathy Rooney, George Schill, Cindy Strosser, Molly Thompson, Nora Thompson, Emily Traynor, Gregg Valley, Phil Wilson and Ilene Winn-Lederer.

In addition to the 53 works of art, the Art of Facts exhibit will feature a video that demonstrates how illustrators work.

Select prints of the art featured in the Art of Facts exhibit, which runs through Jan. 14, 2018, will be available for purchase in the History Center Museum Shop. Senator John Heinz History Center is located at 1212 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh, and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $16; $14 seniors; $6.50 students; free for children ages 5 and under.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org

­— Kurt Shaw

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.