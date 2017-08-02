Art Hot Pick: Fun, trivia-filled exhibit opens at Heinz History Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

‘Art of Facts'

Including artworks illustrating everything from Walt Disney's visit to Westinghouse to the story of Pittsburgh's lost “H,” the exhibition, “Art of Facts | Uncovering Pittsburgh Stories,” currently on display at Heinz History Center features more than 50 new works of art by members of the Pittsburgh Society of Illustrators (PSI).

This fun and trivia-filled exhibit creatively interprets the rich history of Western Pennsylvania.

The exhibition not only showcases the talent of this region's commercial artists, but it also celebrates the 20th anniversary of Pittsburgh Society of Illustrators, the second largest group of illustrators in the U.S. Featured artist-members include: Rick Antolic, Genevieve Barbee-Turner, Mark Bender, John Blumen, Jeff Brunner, Fred Carlson, Ashley Cecil, Ron Magnes, Anni Matsick, Leda Miller, Kurt Pfaff, Kathy Rooney, George Schill, Cindy Strosser, Molly Thompson, Nora Thompson, Emily Traynor, Gregg Valley, Phil Wilson and Ilene Winn-Lederer.

In addition to the 53 works of art, the Art of Facts exhibit will feature a video that demonstrates how illustrators work.

Select prints of the art featured in the Art of Facts exhibit, which runs through Jan. 14, 2018, will be available for purchase in the History Center Museum Shop. Senator John Heinz History Center is located at 1212 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh, and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $16; $14 seniors; $6.50 students; free for children ages 5 and under.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org