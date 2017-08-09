Pittsburgh Center for the Arts showcases regional talent
With the work of 60 regional artists on display, the new exhibitions at Pittsburgh Center for the Arts showcase talent made manifest in a multitude of media, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, fiber art and jewelry.
Group shows include “Blue,” a color-themed fiber art exhibit presented by the Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh, and an exhibition of contemporary jewelry by members of The Allegheny Metals Club. These in addition to solo shows by five female artists — Stephanie Armbruster, Christine Lorenz, Desiree Palermo, Amy Schissel and Laura Jean McLaughlin — complete a line-up of exhibits that will be on display through Oct. 29.
An opening reception will be held 5:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 The event is open to the public and admission is $5.
Pittsburgh Center for the Arts is located at 6300 Fifth Ave. in Shadyside and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5
Details: 412-361-0873 or www.pittsburgharts.org