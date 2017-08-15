Art hot pick: 50 new paintings in the Nonie Series
From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 18, painter Scott Hunter will present more than 50 new paintings from his “Nonie Series” at Artists Image Resource on the North Side of Pittsburgh.
“The Nonie Series” was inspired by a small stack of faded, poorly developed Kodak prints Hunter found that record senior citizen bus tours, family vacations, weddings and holidays.
Hunter created oil paintings that pay attention to the shapes in the shadows and the story in the reflections.
Based in Bethel Park, Hunter creates work rooted in tradition, drawn from life and constructed with imagination. “It is about the arrangement of images, textures, colors and shapes,” he says of his work.
The exhibit will remain on display through Sept. 17, and will be viewable by appointment with Jeffrey Jarzynka, who can be reached at 412-951-5788. Artists Image Resource is located at 518 Foreland Street, North Side.
Details: 412-951-5788 or zynka-arts.com