Oakland's Carnegie Museums offering five free days, expanded Sunday hours

Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History in Oakland will offer free admission on five weekend days in the coming months.

The museums also are permanently expanding Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Sept. 10. Currently, the museums open at noon on Sundays.

Admission to the museums will be at no charge on the third Sunday of the month starting Aug. 20, sponsored by the Jack Buncher Foundation. UPMC Health Plan will sponsor free days on Sept. 17, Oct. 16 and Nov. 19.

In addition, there will be free admission on Sept. 23, a Saturday, as part of the Allegheny Regional Asset District and other organizations for RADical Days – Sept. 22-Oct. 15.

Regular admission is $19.95, $14.95 for seniors and $11.95 for students and children 3-18. Children 2 and under are free. Summer hours at the museum are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, until 8 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Details: 412-622-3131 or carnegiemuseums.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.