Steelers owner Tull donates iconic baseball items to Smithsonian

Thomas Tull, minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has donated more than a dozen significant artifacts from the careers of some legendary Major League Baseball players — including Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Ted Williams, Stan Musial, Yogi Berra, Brooks Robinson and Ozzie Smith — to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

The collection contains:

• A baseball signed by the 1927 Yankees team, including Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, which won the World Series that year.

• A bat and glove used by New York Yankee Berra in the 1950s

• A hat and jersey used by Williams of the Boston Red Sox.

• Mays' San Francisco hat, glove and shoes

• Robinson's glove from the Baltimore Orioles

• Aaron's glove and bat from the Milwaukee Braves

• A jersey and glove from Smith and jersey from Musial, both of the St. Louis Cardinals

Tull is founder, chairman and CEO of Tulco and founding chairman and former CEO of Legendary Entertainment. He also owns Rivendale Farms, located near McDonald, which provides dairy, vegetables, honey and maple syrup to local restaurants. He and his wife, Alba, recently donated Bill Mazeroski's bat and uniform from Game 7 of the 1960 World Series to the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District.

The objects donated to the Smithsonian will join the museum's sports collection, which includes autographed baseballs, a ticket booth from the original Yankee Stadium, along uniforms and equipment, including Pirates Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente's batting helmet and jersey.

“Baseball, the nation's first popular team spectator sport, has had a long and lasting impact on our nation's cultural consciousness,” John Gray, the Elizabeth MacMillan director of the National Museum of American History, said in a news release. “It does so in a way that is both unique and vital. The players and teams represented in this donation are called legends for a reason. Thanks to the passion and generosity of Thomas Tull, these objects are now national treasures that belong to us all.”

The museum is located on Constitution Avenue in Washington D.C.

Details: 202-633-1000 or americanhistory.si.edu

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.