Museums & Galleries

Pet a cockroach or touch a python at Carnegie museum's live animal encounter

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 10:24 a.m.
Carnegie Museum of Natural History's sun conure
Carnegie Museum of Natural History
Carnegie Museum of Natural History's sun conure
Gallery experience manager Mallory Vopal holds a skunk featured in the Carnegie Museum of Natural History's new Live Animal Encounters, featuring animals from the museum's living collection.
Josh Franzos
Gallery experience manager Mallory Vopal holds a skunk featured in the Carnegie Museum of Natural History's new Live Animal Encounters, featuring animals from the museum's living collection.
Gallery experience manager Mallory Vopal holds an Australian carpet python featured in the Carnegie Museum of Natural History's new Live Animal Encounters, featuring animals from the museum's living collection.
Josh Franzos
Gallery experience manager Mallory Vopal holds an Australian carpet python featured in the Carnegie Museum of Natural History's new Live Animal Encounters, featuring animals from the museum's living collection.

Mallory Vopal is pretty sure she can convince you to pet a hissing cockroach.

As gallery experience manager at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Vopal introduces guests to all kinds of critters via the museum's new Live Animal Encounters.

The hissing cockroach is the last animal visitors see as they exit the 25-minute program that begins at 1:30 p.m. daily in the museum's Earth Theater.

“If we were to show it on its own, people would probably be weirded out,” Vopal says. “But since we show it at the end of the program after they've seen the other animals, people are more brave and willing to pet a cockroach.”

The encounters are designed as a trip around the world, Vopal says, featuring four animals from different regions along with the cockroaches.

Since June 19, the encounter program has been introducing visitors to the museum's living collection, which features more than 30 mammals, birds and reptiles — many of which have been rescued and/or rehabilitated.

“As a museum, we have proactively looked for opportunities to use our expertise and space to provide a home for local wildlife that cannot survive in the wild,” Vopal says. “We hope that in addition to helping individual animals, we can also help educate our visitors about different local species or pets and how human behavior might impact them.”

The collection includes skunks, an iguana, a sun conure and a Russian tortoise that was found walking along a street in Lawrenceville. The largest animal is a 7-foot, 11-pound Australian carpet python named Boomer, while the smallest are beetles and the cockroaches.

The museum started its live animal collection about three years ago, and Vopal says visitors are often surprised to know that the specimens live right on the premises.

“We have our animal lab in the museum, but not anywhere that's open to the public,” she explains.

To establish the collection, museum staff worked with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to obtain proper licensing and permits. The museum also has a relationship with the West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center, with which Vopal is currently working to bring in a screech owl, an American kestrel and a red-tailed hawk that cannot survive in the wild.

The animals also travel for educational programs at schools, libraries, nursing homes, festivals and other venues around the area.

“We really want to ignite a love of nature and conservation” through the programs, says Chelsea Pucka, the museum's director of lifelong learning. “We want to emphasize how humans and animals have to coexist in the world.”

Fee for the Live Animal Encounter is $2, in addition to regular museum admission. The program is free to children under age 3.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

