SAMA-Ligonier events celebrate gallery anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where: Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier

What: “Two Decades' Delights: Highlights From 20 Years of Exhibitions at SAMA-Ligonier Valley” and “Art From the Heart: A Celebration of SAMA-Ligonier Valley's Founders.”

It's been 20 years since Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley opened as the fourth museum in the SAMA system.

Back then, visitors were treated to a sampling of paintings and sculptures from the museum's permanent collection, followed by a major exhibit of the work of Jacob Eichholtz, an early Pennsylvanian painter known primarily for his portraits in the Roman Victorian tradition.

Since the fall of 1997, more than 100,000 visitors have viewed more than 50 exhibitions that have highlighted a variety of artists, genres and media.

In celebration of this 20th anniversary, the museum recently mounted two exhibits — “Two Decades' Delights: Highlights From 20 Years of Exhibitions at SAMA-Ligonier Valley” and “Art From the Heart: A Celebration of SAMA-Ligonier Valley's Founders.”

The former looks back at the many exhibitions presented by the museum. Visitors will find works that were originally exhibited in popular exhibitions such as “Henry L. Hillman Jr.: Futuristic Visions in Glass,” “Lost Identities: Surrealist Works of Jo Owens Murray and Clifford Lamoree,” “America's Spirit Revealed: Photographs by Skip Allen,” and “Things, Thoughts & Imagination: Shirley Zampelli Sturtz-Davis and William D. Davis.”

Many of the local and regional artists who have exhibited at the museum over the past two decades have offered fresh works for this exhibition. Among the many exhibiting artists are Lauren Adams, Linda Arnold, Jaime Cooper, Ron Donoughe, Chas Fagan, Jennifer Frudakis, Helen Gorsuch, Rita Haldeman, William M. Hoffman Jr., Kevin Kutz, Carroll LaBarthe, John Ritter, Donald M. Robinson, Paul Sirofchuck, Nora and Stuart Thompson and William Coventry Wall.

Visitors also will find works by nationally recognized artists John Buxton and Robert Griffing, both of whom were highlighted in the Ligonier 250th anniversary exhibition, “Portraits of the Eastern Frontier.” Another highlight of the exhibit is a painting by Eichholtz, “Portrait of Isaac Austin Hayes” (1824). Nearly 50 works will be on view.

The latter exhibit, “Art From the Heart,” offers work from many of the individuals who played instrumental roles in the founding of the Ligonier Valley museum. The exhibition includes works by SAMA's director emeritus, Michael M. Strueber, as well as members of the museum's original steering committee: B.G. Galey Alexander, Paulette Nikel and Connie Pilz.

Rounding out the list of exhibiting artists are others who played significant roles in the museum's early years, such as Jan Barone, Chas Fagan, William Hamilton, Martha Murphy, Cray Sheedy and Helen Thorne.

Kurt Shaw is the Tribune-Review art critic. Reach him at tribliving@tribweb.com.