WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse views from across the United States 
Museums & Galleries

Teen Vogue says Carnegie '20/20' exhibit 'most important art show in America'

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
Noah Davis, “Black Wall Street,” 2008, Oil and acrylic on canvas, The Studio Museum in Harlem, gift of David Hoberman, 2014.17.2, Photo: Adam Reich
Updated 1 hour ago

Amid renewed discussion about race relations stemming from last week's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Teen Vogue is billing a collaboration between the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Studio Museum in Harlem as “the most important art show in America.”

In a unique institutional collaboration, CMOA curator Eric Crosby and Amanda Hunt, a curator at the Harlem museum, compiled the group exhibit, “20/20: The Studio Museum in Harlem and Carnegie Museum of Art,” with works by 40 artists, 20 each from the collections of each museum. The exhibit opened in July.

They chose the title “20/20,” Crosby said in a July interview, not only because it refers to the number of artists in the show, but it also evokes the past — as in the expression “hindsight is 20/20.”

“It looks to the past, but also up to the present day,” says Crosby, “offering a metaphoric picture of America today.”

“The challenge is making an exhibit for everyone,” Crosby told Teen Vogue. “I think you'll find there's something for everybody to identify with, to consider their own American experience, their own American moment.”

The exhibit is on display until Dec. 31, and there are several upcoming related events, including:

• An Evening with Artist Melvin Edwards, 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 14, Carnegie Lecture Hall.

• Feast 20/20: James Beard-nominated chef J.J. Johnson, formerly of Harlem's The Cecil and Minton's Supper Club, explores world-spanning historic foodways in a multi-course dinner. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 29

Details: 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org

