Museums & Galleries

What's 'Black, White & Art All Over?' Check out The Westmoreland Museum of American Art and find out

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
A silent disco was part of the 2016 Big Art Party at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, held in conjunction with the museum's grand reopening. This year's party is set for Oct. 21.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 13 hours ago

“Black, White & Art All Over” is the theme for the second annual Big Art Party, set for Oct. 21 at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. with a VIP Party featuring food by Bob Sendall of All in Good Taste Productions, entertainment by Two Tall Twins, party favors and open bar with specialty cocktails.

A Big Art Dance Party will follow from 7:30 to 11 p.m. with cash bar, small bites, art activities, live music by Neon Swing X-perience and the High and Mighty Brass Band, and special performances by Kierra Darshell's Drag Divas and DJ KellyA spinning Electro-Swing.

“We see the Big Art Party as a fun opportunity to celebrate the museum and our incredible supporters and local partners, while giving the community a wonderful, creative experience that supports the work we do every day,” says Judith Hansen O'Toole, the museum's Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO.

The party will mark the museum's second year of operation following a major renovation and expansion project completed in 2015. Proceeds will support education and exhibition programs at the facility at 221 N. Main St.

Presenting sponsors are Susie and Roy Dorrance; Strassburger, McKenna, Gutnick & Gefsky; and UPMC Health Plan.

Guests bringing a non-perishable donation for the Westmoreland County Food Bank will receive a free admission pass for future use at the museum. Valet parking will be available.

Tickets for the VIP party and main event are $160, or $135 for members; tickets for the dance party only are $80, or $65 for members. Tickets are available at 1-888-71-TICKETS or thewestmoreland.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

