Museums & Galleries

Moira Richardson intertwines stargazing, astrology in 'Night Visions'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 8:24 a.m.
Moira Richardson's art series, 'Night Visions,' is on display through Oct. 31 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
Stargazing, astrology and mysical symbolism combine in artist Moira Richardson's 'Night Vision' series, on exhibit through Oct. 31 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

Artist Moira Richardson combines her love of stargazing and astrology with mystical symbolism in the art series "Night Visions," exhibited through Oct. 31 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

Richardson will host an artist reception, free and open to the public, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the center at 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.

The collection features celestial abstracts and other visions of outer space, incorporating UV-reactive and glow-in-the-dark elements, according to a release.

Richardson, who lives in Mt. Pleasant, is a graduate of Seton Hill University's creative writing program and an artist in the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Incubator for the Arts program.

Richardson has shown her art work and art jewelry at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, the Palace Theatre, Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley, Connection's Cafe, Seton Hill's Harlan Gallery and Jeannette's Keynote Cafe and DLG Tattoo and Art Gallery in Jeannette.

She also runs an online art supplies business, Key Lime Supplies, and teaches online classes through Eclectic Muse Arts.

Details: 724-837-0245 or craftymoira.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

