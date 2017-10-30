Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Senator John Heinz History Center to host world premiere of new doc 'Wendell G. Freeland: A Quiet Soldier'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Tuskegee Airman Robert Higginbotham, 87, of Palm Springs, Calif., (left) and Wendell Freeland, 88, of Shadyside, joke around at the unveiling of the largest Tuskegee Airman Recognition Exhibition in any U.S. airport in September, 2013 at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
Tribune-Review
Tuskegee Airman Robert Higginbotham, 87, of Palm Springs, Calif., (left) and Wendell Freeland, 88, of Shadyside, joke around at the unveiling of the largest Tuskegee Airman Recognition Exhibition in any U.S. airport in September, 2013 at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Updated 27 minutes ago

The Senator John Heinz History Center , an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, will host the world premiere of a new NOMMO Productions documentary film, "Wendell G. Freeland: A Quiet Soldier," from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

Presented by the History Center's African American Program, the film tells the story of a complex and courageous African American man whose long career helped shape an era of historic change.

A Tuskegee Airman, civil rights attorney, and powerful advocate for the poor and disenfranchised, Freeland devoted 70 years to fighting injustice wherever he found it — from the age of Jim Crow to issues during the presidency of Barack Obama, according to a news release. He died in 2014.

The premiere will include a reception from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by the film viewing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $50. Pre-registration is required.

This premiere is made possible by the generosity of Esther Bush, Highmark, Doris Carson Williams and in-kind contributions from the University of Pittsburgh.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org/events

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

