Senator John Heinz History Center to host world premiere of new doc 'Wendell G. Freeland: A Quiet Soldier'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Senator John Heinz History Center , an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, will host the world premiere of a new NOMMO Productions documentary film, "Wendell G. Freeland: A Quiet Soldier," from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

Presented by the History Center's African American Program, the film tells the story of a complex and courageous African American man whose long career helped shape an era of historic change.

A Tuskegee Airman, civil rights attorney, and powerful advocate for the poor and disenfranchised, Freeland devoted 70 years to fighting injustice wherever he found it — from the age of Jim Crow to issues during the presidency of Barack Obama, according to a news release. He died in 2014.

Wendell Freeland devoted 70 years to fighting injustice. Learn more at the world premiere of this documentary: https://t.co/nGGk1BIHQl — Heinz History Center (@HistoryCenter) October 25, 2017

The premiere will include a reception from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by the film viewing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $50. Pre-registration is required.

This premiere is made possible by the generosity of Esther Bush, Highmark, Doris Carson Williams and in-kind contributions from the University of Pittsburgh.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org/events

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.