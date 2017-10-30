Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Museums & Galleries

Primanti Bros. finds a home in Carnegie Science Center Miniature Railroad & Village

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 10:12 a.m.
The exterior of Primanti Bros. original location in the Strip District.
Primanti Bros.
The exterior of Primanti Bros. original location in the Strip District.

Updated 37 minutes ago

The Miniature Railroad & Village at the Carnegie Science Center already includes models of several iconic Western Pennsylvania locations, from Fallingwater to the Monongahela Incline, Ebenezer Baptist Church, and Forbes Field.

Every fall, the display gets a new historic model, and this year's addition should be familiar to everyone — Primanti Bros.

On Nov. 15, the science center will unveil the model of Primanti Bros. original restaurant in the Strip District, where it's been since 1933. The chain now has 40 restaurants throughout the country.

“Primanti Bros. is a quintessential Pittsburgh story; proud, gritty, enduring and beloved,” says Patty Everly, curator of historic exhibits at Carnegie Science Center, in a news release. “It's a prominent part of Pittsburgh's culture and with its deep roots in the rich story of the Strip District, is a fitting addition to the Miniature Railroad.”

The Miniature Railroad & Village was first created by Charles Bowdish in 1919 and displayed at his home. In 1954, the display moved to Buhl Planetarium on Pittsburgh's North Side. It was relocated to Carnegie Science Center in 1992.

The exhibit is closed now for annual maintenance and will re-open to the public on Nov. 20.

Details: 412-237-3400 or CarnegieScienceCenter.org

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.