Primanti Bros. finds a home in Carnegie Science Center Miniature Railroad & Village

The Miniature Railroad & Village at the Carnegie Science Center already includes models of several iconic Western Pennsylvania locations, from Fallingwater to the Monongahela Incline, Ebenezer Baptist Church, and Forbes Field.

Every fall, the display gets a new historic model, and this year's addition should be familiar to everyone — Primanti Bros.

On Nov. 15, the science center will unveil the model of Primanti Bros. original restaurant in the Strip District, where it's been since 1933. The chain now has 40 restaurants throughout the country.

“Primanti Bros. is a quintessential Pittsburgh story; proud, gritty, enduring and beloved,” says Patty Everly, curator of historic exhibits at Carnegie Science Center, in a news release. “It's a prominent part of Pittsburgh's culture and with its deep roots in the rich story of the Strip District, is a fitting addition to the Miniature Railroad.”

The Miniature Railroad & Village was first created by Charles Bowdish in 1919 and displayed at his home. In 1954, the display moved to Buhl Planetarium on Pittsburgh's North Side. It was relocated to Carnegie Science Center in 1992.

The exhibit is closed now for annual maintenance and will re-open to the public on Nov. 20.

Details: 412-237-3400 or CarnegieScienceCenter.org