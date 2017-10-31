Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Museums & Galleries

Westmoreland Museum of American Art offers writing, drawing workshops

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 3:15 p.m.
A writing workshop and a figure drawing class are scheduled at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.
Updated 2 hours ago

The following classes are scheduled at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg:

• “Step Into the Art,” 1-4 p.m. Nov. 4

This writing workshop will explore selected pieces of art through the written word. A museum educator will point out key elements and pose questions about selected works and members of the Ligonier Valley Writers will assist participants with crafting a story, essay or poem. Participants will then have a chance to share their writing with the group.

Registration deadline is Nov. 3.

• Pop-Up Studio: Intermediate Figure Drawing, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8

A live model will provide the subject for the class to be led by Kenneth Nicholson, building on skills that were introduced in a prior session. Artists of all skill and experience levels are welcome.

Nicholson is an adjunct instructor at Seton Hill University and Westmoreland County Community College. His work will be featured in “Dark Matter,” an exhibition opening Dec. 4 in The Westmoreland's Robertshaw Gallery.

Registration deadline is Nov. 6; participants must be 18 or older.

Fee for either session is $25, or $20 for members. Space is limited. Refreshments will be provided.

Details: 888-718-4253 or thewestmoreland.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at smcmarlin@tribweb.com

