Museums & Galleries

Heinz History Center, Fort Pitt Museum plan Veterans Day activities

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
The Fort Pitt Museum and Block House will host Veterans Day activities on Nov. 11, 2017
The Heinz History Center will host a patritoic flag ceremony with local veterans and museum visitors in honor of Veterans Day at noon Nov. 11.
Veterans Day events and activities are scheduled at the Senator John Heinz History Center , an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, and at the Fort Pitt Museum on Nov. 11.

A flag ceremony will be held at noon at the Heinz History Center, with local veterans and museum visitors unfurling a 36-foot American flag in the Great Hall, accompanied by the singing of the National Anthem, a moment of silence for those who have served our country, and the ceremonial folding of the flag.

This event is included in regular museum admission ($16; $14 for seniors 62 and up; $6.50 for students and children age 6-17.)

The Fort Pitt Museum, part of the Heinz History Center's museum system, will present living history demonstrations in Point State Park from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. as part of the Steel City Salutes the Troops event, which will commence following the Veterans Day Parade. Re-enactors will present military drills through the ages, demonstrating how soldiers marched in formation, fired muskets, and played military music in the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries.

The demonstrations are free and open to the public.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org or 412-281-9284 or heinzhistorycenter.org/fort-pitt/.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

