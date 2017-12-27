Temporary closure: Fort Pitt Museum to close while it receives a few upgrades and additions beginning Jan. 1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Fort Pitt Museum, located in Point State Park in Pittsburgh, part of the Senator John Heinz History Center museum system, will temporarily close beginning Jan. 1 for exhibition maintenance and updates. The museum will reopen to the public on Jan. 27.

During the temporary closure, museum curators will clean the iconic diorama depicting The Point in the 1760s. Several newly acquired 18th century loan objects will be placed on display, including a horn spoon once belonging to Catharine Bard, a former captive of the Delaware tribe in the mid-1700s, and an original 18th century French trade pistol.

This time will also be used for planning of events, such as speaker series, living history demonstrations, educational outreach, scout workshops, and activities commemorating the 240th anniversary of the Fort Pitt Treaty of 1778.

The museum's featured exhibition is "From Maps to Mermaids: Carved Powder Horns in Early America." It features delicately-carved powder horns – used by soldiers, settlers, and American Indians to store gunpowder – and the stories behind them.

The Fort Pitt Museum, which attracted more than 55,000 visitors last year, is built in a recreated bastion of the British fort originally constructed in 1759. It focuses on the critical role that Western Pennsylvania played during the French & Indian War, the American Revolution and the founding of Pittsburgh.

Details: 412-281-9284 or heinzhistorycenter.org

