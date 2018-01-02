Frick Pittsburgh extends run of 'Undressed' exhibit until Jan. 14

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The highly acclaimed "Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear" exhibit will remain at the Frick Pittsburgh in Point Breeze an extra week — through Jan. 14 — due to popular demand.

"Audience response to 'Undressed' has been exceedingly positive, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to provide both first-time and returning visitors with a few additional days to experience this groundbreaking exhibition," says Robin Nicholson, Frick executive director, in a news release. "Fashion has proven to be a popular subject among recent visitors to the Frick. We are halfway through our series of fashion-focused exhibitions, which has been very well attended and has also attracted a large number of first-time visitors to the museum."

The Frick is the exclusive North American venue for the exhibit organized by the Victoria and Albert Museum, London. Prior to traveling to Pittsburgh, it was presented in St. Petersburg, Russia.

"Undressed" tells the story of underwear design from the 18th century to the present as revealed through the more than 200 objects. Organized into thematic sections, the exhibit follows a general chronology while examining issues like health and hygiene, underwear designed for performance, volume and support. Other sections are devoted to hosiery, luxury lingerie, relaxation and loungewear, revelation, temptation and transformation.

The exhibit includes key designers and manufacturers from all periods and concludes with an array of styles representing some of today's most notable designers, including Elie Saab, Alexander McQueen, Agent Provocateur and Dolce & Gabbana.

A timed ticketing system is in place. Tickets are $15, $13 for seniors, students and military, $8 for children 6-16 and 5 and under are free.

The Frick Museum is located at 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze

Details: 412-371-0600 or thefrickundressed.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.