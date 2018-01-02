Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Frick Pittsburgh extends run of 'Undressed' exhibit until Jan. 14

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
The latest exhibit at the Frick Pittsburgh is 'Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear' which opens Oct. 21 and runs through Jan. 14, 2018
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
The latest exhibit at the Frick Pittsburgh is 'Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear' which opens Oct. 21 and runs through Jan. 14, 2018
Brassiere 'Moonlight,' designed by Kestos is part of the exhibtion 'Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear,' at The Frick Pittsburgh in Point Breeze. Due to popular demand, the collection will be on display for an additonal week--through Jan. 14.
thefrickpittsburgh.org
Brassiere 'Moonlight,' designed by Kestos is part of the exhibtion 'Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear,' at The Frick Pittsburgh in Point Breeze. Due to popular demand, the collection will be on display for an additonal week--through Jan. 14.

Updated 1 hour ago

The highly acclaimed "Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear" exhibit will remain at the Frick Pittsburgh in Point Breeze an extra week — through Jan. 14 — due to popular demand.

"Audience response to 'Undressed' has been exceedingly positive, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to provide both first-time and returning visitors with a few additional days to experience this groundbreaking exhibition," says Robin Nicholson, Frick executive director, in a news release. "Fashion has proven to be a popular subject among recent visitors to the Frick. We are halfway through our series of fashion-focused exhibitions, which has been very well attended and has also attracted a large number of first-time visitors to the museum."

The Frick is the exclusive North American venue for the exhibit organized by the Victoria and Albert Museum, London. Prior to traveling to Pittsburgh, it was presented in St. Petersburg, Russia.

"Undressed" tells the story of underwear design from the 18th century to the present as revealed through the more than 200 objects. Organized into thematic sections, the exhibit follows a general chronology while examining issues like health and hygiene, underwear designed for performance, volume and support. Other sections are devoted to hosiery, luxury lingerie, relaxation and loungewear, revelation, temptation and transformation.

The exhibit includes key designers and manufacturers from all periods and concludes with an array of styles representing some of today's most notable designers, including Elie Saab, Alexander McQueen, Agent Provocateur and Dolce & Gabbana.

A timed ticketing system is in place. Tickets are $15, $13 for seniors, students and military, $8 for children 6-16 and 5 and under are free.

The Frick Museum is located at 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze

Details: 412-371-0600 or thefrickundressed.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Related Content
The Frick strips down, celebrates sold out opening of 'Undressed' exhibit 
They had been wondering for weeks. Months. Who would actually do it? Who in Pittsburgh would actually show up at the Frick Art Museum in ...
Frick Pittsburgh exhibit 'Undressed" explores history, beauty of underwear
The unmentionables are being mentioned. Lingerie is at the forefront of the new exhibit at the Frick Pittsburgh in Point Breeze with its latest offering ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.