Art & Museums

Carnegie Science Center closed through Jan. 14; Rangos Giant Cinema remains open

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
The Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Shore is closed until Jan. 14, but its Rangos Giant Cinema will remain open at least through Jan. 11 to show 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 3-D.'
The Carnegie Science Center, including Highmark SportsWorks, is closed through Jan. 14 due to continuing construction on the PPG Science Pavilion.

The Rangos Giant Cinema will remain open during the closure of the rest of the facility on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The cinema will show "Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 3-D" at noon, 3:30, 7 and 10:15 p.m. daily through Jan. 11. The theater will continue to be open until Jan. 14 if the movie's run can be extended, according to a press release.

The four-floor expansion currently underway will house the FedEx STEM Learning Labs, the Scaife Exhibit Gallery and PointView Hall.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

