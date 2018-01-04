Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Art & Museums

Celebrate Allegheny County Parks 90th anniversary

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Hartwood Acres was the place to be on Thursday, Dec. 13, as many schools had a snow day, allowing the community to enjoy the first, significant snowfall of the season.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hartwood Acres was the place to be on Thursday, Dec. 13, as many schools had a snow day, allowing the community to enjoy the first, significant snowfall of the season.
Harrison Hills Rainbow Bridge at Rachel Carson Falls
Submitted
Harrison Hills Rainbow Bridge at Rachel Carson Falls
Deer Lakes Park
Submitted
Deer Lakes Park
Hartwood Acres Mansion
Submitted
Hartwood Acres Mansion
Large pond at Harrison Hills Park
Submitted
Large pond at Harrison Hills Park

The Allegheny County Parks are celebrating their 90th anniversary, and as part of the festivities, the Allegheny County Parks Foundation is hosting a retrospective of the parks from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District.

“Allegheny County residents are passionate about their parks,” says Caren Glotfelty, Allegheny County Parks Foundation executive director. “They hold lifelong memories for many, many citizens.”

The program, “90 Years of Allegheny County Parks: Celebrating their Legacy, Imagining their Future,” will feature speaker Robert Grese, University of Michigan professor, who is an expert on the Prairie-Style of landscape architecture that informed the earliest design of these parks.

Thomas Woltz, renowned landscape architect known for designs of public parks all over the world, will talk about the future of these valuable, shared spaces. Woltz was a consultant on the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Allegheny County Chief Executive Rich Fitzgerald, who has made it a goal of his administration to improve the nine county parks, will be honored, Glotfelty says. Fitzgerald has worked to reorganize the parks staff to coordinate maintenance, add innovative equipment and update all the parks to better reflect contemporary recreational tastes. The parks cover 12,000 acres — one of the largest public park systems in the country.

Glotfelty says they chose the Heinz History Center in the Strip District because it has a large archive of historical Allegheny County materials, including photographs. Glotfelty and county parks director Andy Baechle will talk about present and future projects. Admission is $10 and registration is required.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

