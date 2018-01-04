Celebrate Allegheny County Parks 90th anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Working on restoring Pinkertons Run stream in Settlers Cabin Park to support a trout population. The water quality has been damaged from years of mine discharge.

• Collaborating with Allegheny County to finish the final phase of improvements to the North Park Lake Trail.

• Looking at opportunities for an adaptive reuse of the former Corrigan Drive pool facility in South Park.

• Restoring the valuable outdoor sculpture collection at Hartwood Acres Park. There is a need for restoration and conservation of the original 11 sculptures.

The Allegheny County Parks are celebrating their 90th anniversary, and as part of the festivities, the Allegheny County Parks Foundation is hosting a retrospective of the parks from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District.

“Allegheny County residents are passionate about their parks,” says Caren Glotfelty, Allegheny County Parks Foundation executive director. “They hold lifelong memories for many, many citizens.”

The program, “90 Years of Allegheny County Parks: Celebrating their Legacy, Imagining their Future,” will feature speaker Robert Grese, University of Michigan professor, who is an expert on the Prairie-Style of landscape architecture that informed the earliest design of these parks.

Thomas Woltz, renowned landscape architect known for designs of public parks all over the world, will talk about the future of these valuable, shared spaces. Woltz was a consultant on the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Allegheny County Chief Executive Rich Fitzgerald, who has made it a goal of his administration to improve the nine county parks, will be honored, Glotfelty says. Fitzgerald has worked to reorganize the parks staff to coordinate maintenance, add innovative equipment and update all the parks to better reflect contemporary recreational tastes. The parks cover 12,000 acres — one of the largest public park systems in the country.

Glotfelty says they chose the Heinz History Center in the Strip District because it has a large archive of historical Allegheny County materials, including photographs. Glotfelty and county parks director Andy Baechle will talk about present and future projects. Admission is $10 and registration is required.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.