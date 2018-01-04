Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Art & Museums

Visit Carnegie Museums in Oakland for free the third Sunday every month in 2018

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
Visitors are invited to enjoy the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History in Oakland for free on the third Sunday of every month in 2018. This perk is part of a series of free and discounted admission opportunities for the year.
Visitors are invited to enjoy the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History in Oakland for free on the third Sunday of every month in 2018.

This perk is part of a series of free and discounted admission opportunities for the year.

“We look at these new monthly free Sundays as kind of an open house for the Pittsburgh community,” says Jo Ellen Parker, president and CEO of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, in a news release. “We're inviting in new visitors and old friends to experience the great treasures of our Museums of Art and Natural History, to have fun with family and friends, and to get inspired. We're happy to offer these and other free and discounted opportunities that encourage more visitors to enjoy our diverse, dynamic museums.”

Other special admission discounts at the four Carnegie Museums — which reach 1.4 million people annually through exhibitions, educational programs, outreach activities and special events — this year include.

• Free Good Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Andy Warhol Museum on Pittsburgh's North Side in January, sponsored by UMPC Health Plan.

• A free Sunday at Carnegie Science Center on March 25 on Pittsburgh's North Side, sponsored by Duquesne Light.

• Three spring break free days at the Oakland Carnegie Museums and at the Warhol Museum, coinciding with spring break at Pittsburgh Public Schools March 28-30, sponsored by the Jack Buncher Foundation.

• Carnegie Science Center's annual June Snowball Day, which invites visitors to pay whatever they choose — as long as they bring a preserved snowball with them

• Free fall RADical Days as part of the Allegheny Regional Asset District's annual celebration of the region's cultural and educational attractions.

Half-price admission is offered every weekday after 3 p.m. at the Oakland museums and every Friday after 5 p.m. at the Warhol.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

