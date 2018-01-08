Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Art & Museums

Pittsburgh's Mattress Factory is accepting submissions for 2019 exhibitions

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
The Mattress Factory on Pittsburgh’s North Side is accepting submissions to be considered for inclusion in upcoming 2019 exhibition programmatic year.
The Mattress Factory on Pittsburgh's North Side is accepting submissions to be considered for inclusion in upcoming 2019 exhibition program year.

National and international artists are equally welcome to submit recent work that focus on installation art. The Mattress Factory is dedicated to installation art and is looking for artists with an appropriate body of work and experience to create a new installation in one of the galleries.

The museum is open to a wide range of media including any installation-based approaches to sculpture, architecture, video, performance, technology, painting and drawing.

The Mattress Factory was founded in 1977 by artists who were interested in producing site-specific installations created by artists working in residence. The museum has commissioned and presented new installation and performance works by more than 650 artists. It supports established and emerging artists.

Fill out the form on the museum's website.

Deadline is midnight Feb. 1.

Details: 412-231-3169 or mattress.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

