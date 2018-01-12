Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Art & Museums

Get caught up in the Westmoreland Museum of American Art's latest exhibit

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art plans numerous related events for the exhibit “Emigration-Immigration-Migration: Five Photographic Perspectives.”

• Opening reception, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 20. Enjoy light bites and live music and be among the first to view this photography exhibition documenting the American immigrant experience. Tickets are $20 (includes two drink tickets).

• “We All Come From Somewhere,” 6-7 p.m. Feb. 7, panel discussion with the photographers featured in the exhibition about how the journey of today's new arrivals compares to that of long established, naturalized citizens. Free, RSVP requested.

• “Tell Us Your Immigration Story” opening reception, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 9 during Art on Tap. This interactive exhibit, organized in conjunction with “Emigration-Immigration-Migration,” will grow over time, highlighting visitors' stories through writing, audio and photographs. Send written narratives, brief oral historys and/or photographs to tellusyourstory@thewestmoreland.org.

Also featured will be “Immigration Journeys: Old and New,” a series of videos sponsored by the Allegheny County Library Association and produced at the Whitehall Public Library, in which long-term residents and newly arrived refugees and immigrants tell their stories. $15, $12 in advance

• “City of Asylum,” 1-2:30 p.m. March 3. Learn about the journeys of three literary writers whose lives were endangered by political, cultural or economic conflict before making new homes in the U.S. Osama Alomar from Syria, Israel Centeno from Venezuela and Tuhin Das from Bangladesh will share their stories of exile and perform excerpts of their work. This event is presented in partnership with City of Asylum. Free, RSVP requested.

• “Many Voices, One Dream,” 1-2 p.m. March 31. Throughout our history, political oppression, famine, violence and religious persecution have motivated people to make their way to our shores. Learn what it means to be part of the new American dream through the experiences of individuals who have come here recently and others who, once new, are now established in our society. Free, RSVP requested.

• “Repair the World,” 6:30-9 p.m. April 11. Dinner and discussion in collaboration with “Repair the World: Pittsburgh,” digging into immigration and identity in Southwestern Pennsylvania. After exploring “Emigration-Immigration-Migration,” settle in for a night of delicious food and good conversation about these important topics. Free, RSVP requested.

Details: 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org/events

