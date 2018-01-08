Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Banish winter blues with Carnegie Museum of Art wellness day

Mary Pickels | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
Yoga, barre fitness, music and spa treatments all will be part of Carnegie Museum of Art's Winter Wellness event on Jan. 21.
Despite the temptation to climb under a quilt and stay there until Punxsutawney Phil (hopefully) fails to see his shadow, most of us will fare better mentally and physically if we get up and move a bit.

The Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland is offering several options to recharge one's batteries and renew one's energy with a "Winter Wellness: January" event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21.

Participants can create their own adventure and participate in one or more activities.

As a plus, tickets include admission to Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History, allowing exploration after conclusion of the wellness event.

In addition to the scheduled activities, guests will have access to a DIY spa lounge with facial masks, lotion aromatherapy, and meditation cards.

Tickets for the 18 and older event are $30, $20 for students before Jan. 12, and $35 and $25 after that. Access to all of the following activities is included:

• 9 a.m., yoga with Pittsburgh's Amazing Yoga

• 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., Tranquillo Music Spa, relax to the sounds of live classical musicians with spa amenities

• 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., guided collection tours

• 11 a.m., Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre barre fitness and core conditioning with Kristy Boyle

• Noon, Ecstatic Dance with Tricia Chirumbole

All participants must bring a mat; water will be provided.

Details: 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

