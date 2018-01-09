Prohibition rocked Pittsburgh, author says in new book
As it did with many other cities during the early part of the 20th century, the experiment that was prohibition hit Pittsburgh hard. Workers unable to unwind with a drink after work with their pals formed a rebellious underground.
The banning of alcohol led to bootlegging, illegal stills operating in basements and bathrooms, and bombings and murders, according to “ Prohibition Pittsburgh ,” the newest book from Greensburg author Richard Gazarik.
Gazarik, a retired investigative journalist for the Tribune-Review, will discuss the events he depicts in his book during a 2 p.m. Feb. 11 parlor talk at West Overton Village .
The author of several books, including “Black Valley: The Life and Death of Fannie Sellins,” Gazarik plans to publish “Wicked Pittsburgh” in the spring and “The Mayor of Shantytown: The Life of James Renshaw Cox,” in early 2019, according to a news release.
Gazarik's talk is open to the public and will be followed by a book signing. Books will be sold at the door.
Tickets may be purchased for $5 online and at the door the day of the event.
Details: 724-887-7910 or westovertonvillage.or/events .
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.