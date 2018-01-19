Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Teenie Harris turns lens on wartime Pittsburgh in Carnegie Museum exhibit

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland presents “Teenie Harris: Service and Sacrifice,” which opens Jan. 25 and runs through May 28. The exhibition is the latest from the museum’s Teenie Harris archive, focusing on Harris’ work documenting the experiences of black soldiers. Charles 'Teenie' Harris, Medic soldier with cross arm band, seated on duffle bag, c. 1930-1950, Carnegie Musuem of Art, Heinz Family Fund
CHARLES "TEENIE" HARRIS
Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland presents “Teenie Harris: Service and Sacrifice,” which opens Jan. 25 and runs through May 28. The exhibition is the latest from the museum’s Teenie Harris archive, focusing on Harris’ work documenting the experiences of black soldiers. Charles 'Teenie' Harris, Medic soldier with cross arm band, seated on duffle bag, c. 1930-1950, Carnegie Musuem of Art, Heinz Family Fund

Updated 3 hours ago

Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland presents "Teenie Harris: Service and Sacrifice," which opens Jan. 25 and runs through May 28. The exhibition is the latest from the museum's Teenie Harris archive, focusing on Harris' work documenting the experiences of black soldiers.

During World War II, Charles "Teenie" Harris photographed thousands of African American soldiers who fought for a nation that didn't always fight for them. Separated by years of Army service, Master Sergeant Eugene Boyer Jr. and former Staff Sergeant Lance A. Woods have selected 25 Harris images that speak to their experiences –the honor of military service, and the sacrifices that the families of service members make.

In addition, Harris photographed more than 1,000 soldiers in his studio over the course of his career. Many of these portraits remain unidentified. As part of "Service and Sacrifice," the Teenie Harris Archive will make a selection of images available, and seek information about these individuals.

Harris was one of the great photographers of the 20th century, and his body of work stands as one of the most detailed records of the black urban experience. His photographs of service members, as well as of efforts on the home front, tell stories of black soldiers fighting for the American promise of civil liberties, and the opportunity for a better future.

"Teenie Harris Photographs: Service and Sacrifice" is guest-curated by Boyer Jr. and Woods, in collaboration with Dominique Luster, Teenie Harris archivist.

"During World War II, this country was segregated," says Boyer Jr. in a news release. "If you were a black draftee, you in most cases went to the south to be trained in the south. Your officers were mostly white and mostly southern, and they were picked because of their southern background, because it was assumed that they knew how to handle you. There were times the enemy was nicer than the person who commanded you. Today, I would recommend any of our military services to a young black person looking for a career. It's not easy. It calls for a lot of dedication, concentration, and a love of country. But this is America. This is our home."

Harris preserves the legacy of patriotism in Pittsburgh during a time of visible discrimination, says Woods in a news release. His lens permits us to witness the valor and sacrifice of black women and men in our military.

"Working on this exhibit, I tried to put myself in the shoes of black patriots who served during the Jim Crow era," Woods says. "I questioned whether their sacrifice for America afforded them any of its fundamental protections and promises. I questioned how they endured the indignity of being a 'soldier' abroad but a 'boy' at home. Most of all, I questioned how they reconciled their allegiance to America with its long, violent history of subjugating black citizens."

"Nearly 70 years after President Truman desegregated the armed forces, these questions still cause a personal rift," says Woods. "When loyalties to my heritage and my veteran status threaten to tear me apart, I am empowered by the perseverance and triumphs of black patriots who served before me. Listening to veterans like Mr. Boyle and my grandfather, Sidney Ivory, I learn that my pride in my heritage is not compromised by a willingness to serve my country."

Tickets are $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for seniors, $11.95 for students and children 3-18. Children 2 and under are free

Details: 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.