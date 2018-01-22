Heinz History Center teams with NFL to help kids be active

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One week before fans settle in to watch Super Bowl LII, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District is challenging kids to get up and get active at the sixth annual National Football League Play 60 Training Camp, sponsored by Dick's Sporting Goods, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 27.

There will be five floors of fun, football-related activities, including:

• A mini-NFL combine that will test kids' speed in the 40-yard dash, assess their accuracy passing a football and challenge their agility in a series of quick-hitting drills.

• Instruction from Mike Logan, former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back and member of the Super Bowl XL team.

• Agility and quickness drills led by Jamal Woodson, Oakland Catholic and SLAAM coach.

• Passing drills led by Chris Edmonds from the Athletic Trauma Unit.

• Activities with Let's Move! Pittsburgh.

• A touchdown contest where young visitors can do their best Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster impression and show off their celebration moves.

FYI: If you are on the search for weekend family fun, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum will be hosting the NFL Play 60 event on 1/27 from 10am-2pm. Awesome activities include a touchdown dance contest, healthy cooking demos and a fun agility test! https://t.co/cegLKzvIzB — OperationBetterBlock (@OBBlock) January 13, 2018

The event also will feature healthy cooking demonstrations in the museum's Weisbrod Kitchen Classroom with chef Chris Cox from Café Phipps at Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens and Nick Fischer from Fischer Nutrition.

As part of the event, admission to the museum is free for children age 17 and under. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $6.50 for students.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.