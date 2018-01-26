Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Art & Museums

Italian painter Caravaggio the focus of Feb. 1 talk at Saint Vincent College

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
A talk on Italian Baroque artist Caravaggio, whose 'Saint Jerome Writing' (1606) is seen here, is planned for Feb. 1 at Saint Vincent College.
Google Images
Father Robert Keffer will discuss the Italian Baroque artist Caravaggio at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the Sis and Herman Dupré Science Pavilion at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

The free talk is titled, "The Chiaroscuro of God: Light and Shadow, Sin and Redemption in the Sacred Art of Michelangelo Merisi Di Caravaggio."

Keffer will explore the use of light and shadow, known as chiaroscuro, in Caravaggio's religious works, along with their technical aspects and deep spiritual significance.

"Caravaggio was not only an artist of personal and profound imagery, but he acts as visual window to Catholic Counter Reformation theology, the turbulent religious and political atmosphere of 16th-century Italy, and the conflicts between official religious art and the spiritual needs and artistic tastes of the common people," Keffer said in a news release.

The lecture, which will include a PowerPoint presentation, is designed not only for artists and art lovers, but for anyone interested in the intersection of art with theology, philosophy and history, the release said.

Refreshments will be served afterward.

Keffer is a painter and art lecturer who serves as director of the Saint Vincent Gallery. He also is a chaplain at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Details: 724-805-2565 or stvincent.edu

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

