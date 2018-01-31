Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Art & Museums

Like word games? Greensburg bridge poem project needs volunteers

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 2:46 p.m.
Bob Charley, Greensburg's parking facilities manager, helps change text in The Westmoreland's 'Bridging the Gap' public poetry piece on the North Main Street bridge on April 10, 2017. The museum is seeking volunteers to help with regularly changing the letters.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
If you've been intrigued by the continually changing text of the poem on the North Main Street bridge in Greensburg, you can actually help it unscroll.

Volunteers are being sought to help with the bimonthly installation of succeeding lines of poet Jan Beatty's “Main Street Bridge, Greensburg,” as part of the “Bridging the Gap” public art project.

The next change is scheduled for late February, according to project manager Bonnie West, a curatorial assistant at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art.

The actual work of art, including the metal letters and rails supporting them, was conceived by artist Janet Zweig and is titled “Analog Scroll.” The letters were manufactured by a Milwaukee company, which also devised the track system for installing them, based on Zweig's vision and renderings. The tracks were installed by Minnick Signs of Greensburg.

The current poem is scheduled to be completed in June and a new poem will begin, with text of that piece to be advanced and added once a month.

“Bridging the Gap,” a partnership between The Westmoreland and the city of Greensburg, began in January 2017 and is scheduled for a 10-year run.

Information on the project, along with the text of Beatty's poem to date, can be found at thewestmoreland.org .

Anyone interested in volunteering should email info@thewestmoreland.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

