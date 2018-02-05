'CHUTZ-POW! The Art of Resistance' opens Feb. 11 at the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh

The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh is hosting the opening of its latest exhibit "CHUTZ-POW! The Art of Resistance" at 3 p.m. Feb. 11.

Attendees will see the real stories that inspired the "CHUTZ-POW!" comic book series, view never-before-seen process art, and engage in their own art-making process. At the opening, the Holocaust Center will also be unveiling "CHUTZ-POW! Volume III: The Young Survivors."

"CHUTZ-POW! Superheroes of the Holocaust" is an acclaimed comic-book series from the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh. Each volume tells true-life stories of heroic survivors who brought light into some of the darkest recesses of World War II. It has been created with a companion curriculum to be utilized in schools.

"It's more important than ever to make sure that young people learn from Holocaust survivors that one person can make a difference," says Lauren Bairnsfather, director of The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh in a news release. "Art makes that connection emotionally in a way that's unique and powerful. The 'CHUTZ-POW!' series has helped us to engage diverse audiences in a new medium, and we are thrilled to share Volume III, which tells the stories of child survivors."

The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh was established in 1981 and created by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh as a living memorial and a comprehensive resource center to help people throughout Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia learn about the Holocaust and to help counter intolerance and hate in all its forms.

The opening reception for "CHUTZ-POW! The Art of Resistance" is at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, 826 Hazelwood Ave., Greenfield. Tickets are $5 and free for students

Works from "CHUTZ-POW! Superheroes of the Holocaust: Volume III, The Young Survivors" are on display through April 20 at the American Jewish Museum at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh in Squirrel Hill.

Details: 412-421-1500 or hcofpgh.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.