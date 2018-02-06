Soldiers & Sailors hosts Heinz History Center director for 'Spotlight On'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Samuel W. Black, director of African American programs at the Senator John Heinz History Center , will speak at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 as Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum presents "Spotlight On: African American Heritage."

Black will speak on the post-Civil War South focusing on Reconstruction as it relates to African American history, according to a news release.

His lecture will include a discussion of the Freedmen's Bureau , established to help former slaves transition into the post-slavery South.

The debut of a recently donated 16-piece presentation silver tea service will supplement Black's lecture. According to the release, the service was gifted by the African American community of New Berne, N.C., to the Union officer who headed the local Freedmen's Bureau in recognition of his efforts to aide in their transition.

The exhibit will open at 6 p.m. and remain on display through February.

Black is immediate past president of the Association of African American Museums, and has received numerous awards.

His Heinz History Center curations have included "Soul Soldiers: African Americans and the Vietnam Era," which has traveled to seven cities.

He is the author of numerous essays, book reviews and narratives.

"Spotlight On" is a new series planned for each second Thursday of the month, highlighting a museum artifact and offering discussion, according to a news release.

The events are free and open to the public.

Details: soldiersandsailorshall.org or talentshadows.events

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.