Art & Museums

Mattress Factory offering free admission days to Pittsburgh Public Schools students

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
The Mattress Factory on Pittsburgh’s North Side is offering free admission to Pittsburgh Public Schools students on all early dismissals and off-days, including spring break..
THE MATTRESS FACTORY
Pittsburgh Public School students now have a new way to spend their days off.

The Mattress Factory museum in Pittsburgh's North Side is offering them free admission on all early dismissals and off-days, including spring break.

The partnership encourages students to spend their out-of-school time in ways that are productive and educational, according to a news release.

Scheduled free admission dates are Feb. 23 and March 2, 23, and 26-30. Students must check in at the front desk to be admitted.

Upcoming events of interest to young people include:

• Members of the Mattress Factory's Teen Art Cooperative will unveil their new installation during a free opening reception from 6-8 p.m. March 23. The installation will be on view in the museum's gallery at 1414 Monterey St. from March 24 to April 8.

• The museum's annual Spring Break Family Day on March 26 also is getting a makeover from the teens.

“Spring Break Family Day: Teen Takeover!” will feature projects inspired by the co-op's installation, a DJ set, giant bubble blowing in the garden and pizza. Galleries also will be open to the public.

Admission for family day, from noon to 4 p.m., is pay-what-you-can.

Over the past 40 years, the Mattress Factory has presented and commissioned new installation and performance works by more than 750 established and emerging artists. The museum's outreach programs serve more than 20,000 students, teachers, adults and families annually, according to the release.

Details: 412-231-3169 or mattress.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

