Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Valentine condoms with animal art are 'perfect fit' for Carnegie Science Center event

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
A condom package designed by Lori Lieber from the Center for Biological Diversity's 'Endangered Species Condoms' series, featuring rhyming maxims and Shawn DiCriscio's illustrations of animal species threatened by population growth. As part of the center's 'Pillow Talk' program, hundreds of the condoms will be distributed for free during evening Valentine's Day events for adults on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh and the San Diego Natural History Museum.
Center for Biological Diversity
A condom package designed by Lori Lieber from the Center for Biological Diversity's 'Endangered Species Condoms' series, featuring rhyming maxims and Shawn DiCriscio's illustrations of animal species threatened by population growth. As part of the center's 'Pillow Talk' program, hundreds of the condoms will be distributed for free during evening Valentine's Day events for adults on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh and the San Diego Natural History Museum.
Condom packages designed by Lori Lieber from the Center for Biological Diversity's 'Endangered Species Condoms' series, featuring rhyming maxims and Shawn DiCriscio's illustrations of animal species threatened by population growth. As part of the center's 'Pillow Talk' program, hundreds of the condoms will be distributed for free during evening Valentine's Day events for adults on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh and the San Diego Natural History Museum.
Condom packages designed by Lori Lieber from the Center for Biological Diversity's 'Endangered Species Condoms' series, featuring rhyming maxims and Shawn DiCriscio's illustrations of animal species threatened by population growth. As part of the center's 'Pillow Talk' program, hundreds of the condoms will be distributed for free during evening Valentine's Day events for adults on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh and the San Diego Natural History Museum.

Updated 10 hours ago

An environmental group wants couples to think of wild animals before acting like them this Valentine's Day.

The Center for Biological Diversity is handing out endangered species condoms at the Carnegie Science Center's adults-only Valentine's event Friday in Pittsburgh.

The wrappers feature colorful artwork and slogans like “Before it gets any hotter...remember the sea otter,” and “Can't refrain? Think of the whooping crane.”

The group hopes to show how human population growth negatively affects wildlife.

The center, based in Tucson, Arizona, is also handing out condoms Friday at an after-hours event at the San Diego Natural History Museum.

Lamont Craven, adult programs coordinator at the Carnegie Science Center, says “the condoms are a perfect fit for our event. The packaging highlights a dire topic, while the contents are actionable ways to solve the problem.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me