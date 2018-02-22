Warhol's memorial service goes live via EarthCam

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thirty-one years after Andy Warhol died in New York City at the age of 58, his Pittsburgh gravesite remains an attraction for fans and visitors, local and from around the world.

On Thursday, EarthCam will share live webcam views of the 3 p.m. memorial ceremony at his Allison Park gravesite in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Warhol, who died in 1987, became known for his colorful screen prints of icons including Marilyn Monroe and every day items like cans of soup.

Warhol was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Pittsburgh's Oakland section.

He attended Schenley High School and graduated from the Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) in 1949.

Warhol became a successful commercial artist and resided in New York City, where he led the Pop Art movement.

He also explored art forms including performance art, filmmaking, video installations and writing, and cultivated celebrity friendships.

EarthCam is remembering and celebrating his life by inviting a global audience to pay their virtual respects with its live streaming camera at his gravesite.

Local artist Madelyn Roehrig, who chronicles fans' Conversations with Andy , will lead the memorial.

Fans are also invited to celebrate the artist by creating commemorative pop art photos using EarthCam's live webcam , installed in partnership with the Andy Warhol Museum .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.