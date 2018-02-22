Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Art & Museums

Warhol's memorial service goes live via EarthCam

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
In marking the 31st anniversary of native Pittsburgh celebrity artist Andy Warhol's death, EarthCam is sharing live views of a 3 p.m. memorial service in his honor.
Courtesy of EarthCam
Visitors often leave flowers, notes, even soup cans at the grave of pop icon Andy Warhol. In this 2016 photo, Madelyn Roehrig of Upper St. Clair puts a garden gnome holding a David Bowie quote on his grave in Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Bethel Park.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Thirty-one years after Andy Warhol died in New York City at the age of 58, his Pittsburgh gravesite remains an attraction for fans and visitors, local and from around the world.

On Thursday, EarthCam will share live webcam views of the 3 p.m. memorial ceremony at his Allison Park gravesite in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Warhol, who died in 1987, became known for his colorful screen prints of icons including Marilyn Monroe and every day items like cans of soup.

Warhol was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Pittsburgh's Oakland section.

He attended Schenley High School and graduated from the Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) in 1949.

Warhol became a successful commercial artist and resided in New York City, where he led the Pop Art movement.

He also explored art forms including performance art, filmmaking, video installations and writing, and cultivated celebrity friendships.

EarthCam is remembering and celebrating his life by inviting a global audience to pay their virtual respects with its live streaming camera at his gravesite.

Local artist Madelyn Roehrig, who chronicles fans' Conversations with Andy , will lead the memorial.

Fans are also invited to celebrate the artist by creating commemorative pop art photos using EarthCam's live webcam , installed in partnership with the Andy Warhol Museum .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

