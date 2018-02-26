Chase the winter blahs with CMOA's Winter Wellness event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whether one is feeling a bit of the winter doldrums, or the restlessness of cabin fever, the Carnegie Museum of Art is offering an opportunity to recharge batteries and renew energy at its final Winter Wellness event for 2018.

Planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4, the event offers an opportunity to move and meditate within the Oakland museum's inspiring spaces.

Participants can choose their own activities and will have access to a do-it-yourself spa lounge with facial masks, lotion aromatherapy and meditation cards.

Admission to Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History is included in the ticket price, with time to explore following the event's conclusion.

Options

•9 a.m.: Chakra Yoga with Brooke Smokelin

•10 a.m.: Vox Lumina Sound Bath with Crystal Bowls and Didgeridoo; Tranquillo Music Spa, relax to the sounds of live classical musicians with spa amenities; and guided collection tours

• 11 a.m.: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Barre Fitness and Core Conditioning with Kristy Boyle

• 11:15 a.m.: Tranquillo Music Spa

• Noon: Salutations with Stefanie Zito; Core Concentration with Rebecca Pich

• 12:30 p.m.: Guided collection tours

Participants should bring a mat and will be required to sign a waiver upon entrance. Water will be provided. This is an age 18 and up event. Tickets are $35, $25 for students

Details: 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.